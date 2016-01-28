GIVING TUESDAY is December 3rd and kicks off a season of giving to others through donations of money, time, service and goods to non-profit organizations. Charitable donations are still deductible after the tax reform, and December 31 is the deadline, making this 28-day window a key time to support and donate to local non-profit organizations.
Alpha Media is taking a stand to help 28 selected non-profit organizations in the Portland Metro area, by highlighting them during this 28 Days of Giving.
26 years ago, Friends of the Children took mentoring out of the volunteer realm, and it has changed thousands of lives. Their mentors are professional, full-time, salaried employees who work one to one with our community’s highest-priority youth from kindergarten through graduation. Over 500 youth across 150 schools in the Portland/SW Washington area currently receive intentional, long-term mentorship through Friends of the Children. Last year, mentors provided over 75,000 hours of enriching interactions and goal-oriented skill building guaranteed to establish a foundation for lifelong success. 83% of program youth graduate high school, 93% avoid the juvenile justice system, 98% avoid early parenting, and 51% pursue post-secondary education.
Impact generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors—12+ years, no matter what.
We envision a world where all youth are empowered to dream big and build bright futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.