ABOUT US

26 years ago, Friends of the Children took mentoring out of the volunteer realm, and it has changed thousands of lives. Their mentors are professional, full-time, salaried employees who work one to one with our community’s highest-priority youth from kindergarten through graduation. Over 500 youth across 150 schools in the Portland/SW Washington area currently receive intentional, long-term mentorship through Friends of the Children. Last year, mentors provided over 75,000 hours of enriching interactions and goal-oriented skill building guaranteed to establish a foundation for lifelong success. 83% of program youth graduate high school, 93% avoid the juvenile justice system, 98% avoid early parenting, and 51% pursue post-secondary education.

OUR MISSION

Impact generational change by empowering youth who are facing the greatest obstacles through relationships with professional mentors—12+ years, no matter what.

OUR VISION

We envision a world where all youth are empowered to dream big and build bright futures for themselves, their families, and their communities.